PM Modi to bring home 157 artefacts and antiquities

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring home 157 artefacts and antiquities, which were handed over to India by the US.



While nearly half of the artefacts (71) are cultural, the other half consists of figurines related to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9), an official statement said on Saturday.

The list of 157 artefacts includes a diverse set of items ranging from the one-and-a-half metre bas relief panel of Revanta in sandstone of the 10th CE to the 8.5 cm tall, exquisite bronze Nataraja from the 12th CE.

Modi on Saturday left for India after concluding his visit to the US during which he said he had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements and expressed confidence that India-US relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come.

During his three-day visit, Prime Minister Modi addressed the 76th session of the United Nations Security Council, attended the first in-person Quad summit and held bilateral and multilateral engagements, including with US President Biden, US Vice President Harris and his counterparts from Australia Scott Morrison and from Japan Yoshihide Suga.

In a tweet just before his departure for home, Modi said that he had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements over the last few days in the US.

Over the last few days, have had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements, interaction with CEOs and the UN address. I am confident the India-USA relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come. Our rich people-to-people linkages are among our strongest assets, he said on Twitter.