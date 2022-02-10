PM Modi to address public rallies in Punjab on Feb 14, 16 and 17

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public rallies in Punjab to provide a boost to the election campaign of National Democratic Alliance candidates on February 14, 16 and 17 in all the three regions of the state – Malwa, Doaba and Majha.



The PM who had started addressing virtual rallies for Punjab from Tuesday was to address the second in the series on Wednesday for 27 seats of Jalandhar, Bathinda and Kapurthala.

Although all preparations had been made for the rally in Punjab, the BJP on Wednesday announced that the Prime Minister will visit Jalandhar for a physical rally on February 14.

Though no venue has so far been decided for the rally, sources said that it was likely to be held on PAP grounds in Jalandhar.

Subhash Sharma, State general secretary of the BJP said that Modi will also address public rallies at Pathankot on February 16 and Abohar on February 17. While Jalandhar falls in Doaba region of Punjab, Pathankot is in Majha and Abohar falls under Malwa region of the state.

Sharma said that the PM's rally will provide impetus to the campaign of NDA candidates in the state and will transform the election scene completely.

Before this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Punjab for a rally at Ferozepur on January 5 but he could not address the rally because of a breach in security due to blockage of his route by agitating farmers.