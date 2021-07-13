PM Modi says farm sector needs post-harvest revolution

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there is a need for a "post-harvest revolution" in the farm sector, which has been witnessing an increase in production.



Modi said the hardworking farmers have made record production of commodities despite the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the ever increasing agricultural production, there is a need of post-harvest revolution and value addition," Modi said in a message to commemorate the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development's foundation day, which was read out at an event hosted by the state-run lender.

"We are striving relentlessly to intensify our speed and scale to achieve this. We have been taking comprehensive steps to get a complete solution, from irrigation to sowing, harvesting and earnings that are technology enabled," he added.

Last year, the union government passed three new farm laws but its implementation has been postponed amid farmers' protest. However, in January this year, the Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse. Modi had also promised to double farmers' incomes by 2022.

The Prime Minister said the government's focus is to encourage youth and promote startups associated with the agricultural sector.

"We are giving the impetus to create a scientific ecosystem, speed up development according to the wishes and expectations of the villages and transform the agricultural sector of the economy through holistic approach," he added.

The PM said a self-reliant rural economy is necessary for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India, and added that the government has taken concrete measures over the last seven years for the same.

The government is committed to empower close to 12 crore small farmers and help them become the driving force of the rural economy, he added.

Meanwhile, acknowledging the contributions of farmers in increasing the growth of foodgrains production in the country, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Monday that it's mainly due to the hard work of farmers, skills of scientists and government's farmer-friendly policies that agriculture and allied sectors have registered a growth of 3.5 per cent in 2020-21.

While speaking at the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) 40th foundation day function, Tomar said, "Our agriculture and rural sector has stood strong even during this pandemic and has contributed to the Indian economy.

The tireless hard work of the farmers, the skill of the scientists and the farmer-friendly policies of the government and the resolve of

the progress of the villages showed a new ray of hope in the Corona crisis."

The minister further stated that despite the Covid-19 crisis, Kharif and Rabi sowing grew compared to the previous year, due to which food grain production reached a record level of 305.4 million tonnes in 2020-21, 8 million tonnes more than the previous year.

"In the year 2020-21, the production of horticultural crops has also reached a record level of 326.6 million tonnes and this growth is continuing," he said, adding that even the country's agricultural exports have increased since May 2020, with food grains contributing the most.

"The export of agriculture and allied products has increased by 34 per cent during the year 2020-21 to USD 41.25 billion," he added.

"Collaborative institutions like NABARD have also helped in taking forward the innovative policies and reforms of the central government. Progress of small and medium farmers is the main goal of the government. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, the government has directly transferred Rs 1,30,000 crore to the accounts of more than 11 crore farmers," Tomar said.

On the occasion, NABARD Chairman Dr GR Chintala said, "India is undergoing transformation graduating from two trillion dollars to five trillion dollars and it is a matter of time that is going to happen in the current decade."