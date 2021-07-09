PM Modi pitches for flexible edu models

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with directors of centrally-funded technical institutions and stressed on the need to adapt higher and technical education to the changing environment and emerging challenges.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Modi noted that technological and R&D institutions will play a major role in the upcoming decade, which, he added, is also being called as "India's Techade".

Interacting with over 100 heads of institutions via video-conferencing, Modi described the education sector as a social investment, and asserted that "access, affordability, equity and quality" should be driving the higher education, with focus on the youth, women and those from derived background.

He highlighted the need to focus on developing futuristic solutions in the fields of education, healthcare, agriculture, defense, and cyber technologies. Lauding the research and development work done by these institutions towards meeting the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and appreciated the efforts of young innovators towards providing quick technological solutions.

Underscoring the importance of good quality infrastructure in higher educational institutions to ensure that products associated with Artificial Intelligence, smart wearables, augmented reality systems and digital assistants reach the common man, he said the focus should be on affordable, personalized, and AI-driven education.

In a tweet, Modi later said, "Had an enriching interaction with Directors of leading IITs and @iiscbangalore during which we exchanged thoughts on a wide range of subjects including making India a hub for R&D, innovation and popularising science among the youth."