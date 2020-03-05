PM Modi pays tributes to Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik on his 104th birth anniversary, saying he worked tirelessly for India's development.
The prime minister also shared a document from 1945 to highlight the courage shown by Patnaik in flying then underground leader Ram Manohar Lohia. Patnaik was an accomplished aviator.
"Remembering Biju Babu on his jayanti. This document from the pages of history (dated 1945) gives a glimpse of his courage (flying Dr. Lohia, who was then underground) and excellence," Modi tweeted.
He said Patnaik worked tirelessly for India's progress and pioneered the development of Odisha.
(IMage from jammulinknews.com)
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Ali Fazal on 'nascent part' of his career in the West5 March 2020 6:17 AM GMT
Pakistan reschedule one-off ODI at Bangladesh's request5 March 2020 6:13 AM GMT
Google to open its 2nd India Cloud region in 20215 March 2020 6:10 AM GMT
PM Modi pays tributes to Biju Patnaik on his birth...5 March 2020 6:00 AM GMT
COVID-19 scare jacks up prices of masks, sanitizers5 March 2020 5:57 AM GMT