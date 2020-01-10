PM Modi on two-day Kolkata visit from today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to embark on a two-day visit to the capital city of West Bengal, Kolkata on January 11 and 12.



PM Modi to participate in the sesquicentennial celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on both the days.

He will also re-dedicate four recently restored iconic buildings to the people of the cultural capital on Saturday.

Old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House and the Victoria Memorial Hall are the four refurbished heritage buildings.

In an official statement by the cultural ministry mentioned, "Ministry of Culture under the direction of the Prime Minister is developing cultural spaces around iconic buildings in various metro cities in the country."

The official statement further read, "To begin with the cities of Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Varanasi are being taken up under this project."

During the KoPT programme at the Millennium Park, Kolkata, PM Modi also to hand over a cheque of Rs 501 crore towards final instalment to meet the deficit of pension fund of retired and existing employees of the Kolkata Port Trust.

"… the Prime Minister shall also be felicitating two oldest pensioners of the Kolkata Port Trust Shri Nagina Bhagat and Shri Naresh Chandra Chakraborty (105 band 100 years respectively)," a communique of culture ministry added.

Prime Minister Modi will also unveil a plaque of 150 years of commemorative installation of the site of original port jetties during the programme.

Inauguration of the upgraded ship repair facility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Repair Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock, inauguration of the Full Rake Handling Facility while dedication the upgraded Railway Infrastructure of Kolkata Dock System for smooth cargo movement and improving turnaround time and the launch of the Mechanization of Berth No.3 at Haldia Dock Complex of KoPT are also scheduled during PM Modi's two-day visit to West Bengal, the Prime Minister's office confirmed.

The launch of a riverfront development scheme is proposed further.

PM Modi scheduled to visit Belur Math. He will also inaugurate Kaushal Vikas Kendra and Pritilata Chhatri Avas for 200 Tribal girl students of Sunderbans, a project undertaken by KoPT with Purvanchal Kalyan Ashram, Gosaba, Sunderbans affiliated to Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram.

Meanwhile, the security across the city has also been beefed up. A couple of days before PM's visit, the authorities wanted to sanitize the route amid the state-wide protest against CAA and NRC.

Barricades will be set up almost from the edge of the runway along the road, Prime Minister Modi will take on his way to the city from the airport through Gate No.4 on Saturday at 5 pm. The route will be same as then US Secretary of state Hillary Clinton and recently, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to leave Kolkata on Sunday, at 1 pm.