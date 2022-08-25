PM Modi on 2-day visit to Gujarat from Saturday

New Delhi: Prime Narendra Modi will inaugurate Smriti Van in Bhuj, which celebrates the spirit of resilience shown by people following the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat, during his two-day visit to the state from Saturday.



The Prime Minister's Office, in a statement, said Modi will address 'Khadi Utsav' at Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad on Saturday and address a programme on Sunday in Gandhinagar, commemorating 40 years of Suzuki in India.

Envisioned by the prime minister, Smriti Van is a one-of-its-kind initiative, the PMO said, adding it has been built over 470 acres of land to celebrate the spirit of resilience shown by the people after the death of around 13,000 people in the 2001 earthquake having its epicentre in Bhuj.

The memorial carries names of the people who had lost their lives during the earthquake.

The state-of-the-art Smriti Van Earthquake Museum is segregated in seven blocks based on seven themes – rebirth, rediscover, restore, rebuild, rethink, relive and renew – it said.