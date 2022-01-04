'PM Modi losing popularity in Tripura, risking lives to pull crowds to his meet'

KOLKATA: Claiming that the BJP risked the lives of students in Tripura, Trinamool Congress on Monday criticized the saffron party for suspending classes so that students could attend the meeting of Narendra Modi on Tuesday. TMC also slammed BJP for making it compulsory for the Labour department employees there to attend the PM's function.

Trinamool Congress has tweeted: "HYPOCRISY of Mr @narendramodi EXPOSED! Will education and safety of students NEVER be a priority for Mr Modi? Classes to remain suspended so that students can attend Modi ji's program! Is this how he plans to pull crowds? By risking so many lives during #COVID19? SHAME."

TMC asked whether Modi was fast losing popularity in Tripura? TMC tweeted: "All staff members & officials of Labour Directorate and West District Labour Office, Agartala are to attend Modiji's event. Is Mr @narendramodi SO INSECURE? Is his fading popularity glaring back at him? Clearly, HE DOES NOT CARE about the number of lives he's putting at risk."

The government of Tripura issued two notifications on Monday, asking the students and the employees of the Labour department to remain present in Modi's meeting.

The first notification said as per invitation received from the Government, all students, faculty members and staff of Tripura Institute of Technology are advised to attend the inauguration ceremony of NITB, MBB Airport at Swami Vivekananda Maidan on Tuesday. The classes of all diploma, degree and M Tech classes shall remain suspended.

The second notification asked the employees of the Labour Directorate and West District Labour Office to remain present at the above mentioned function.

TMC leaders said at a time when the Covid was rising in the country and doctors had advised to avoid gathering and maintain physical distance, then how could the government ask students and employees to attend the function of the Prime Minister risking their lives. This is hypocrisy and shameful, they remarked.