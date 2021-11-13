PM Modi likely to attend Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in Bhopal on Nov 15

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend a Janjatiya Gaurav Divas(JGD), celebrating first-ever by the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government to mark the birth anniversary of the tribal leader Birsa Munda on November 15 in Bhopal. It is considered that holding the mega tribal convention is to be a game plan of the saffron party to woo the schedule tribes (STs) who play a decisive role in the Assembly elections.



During the visit, PM is also expected to dedicate the newly developed world-class Habibganj railway station to the public. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been keeping an eye on the preparations to make historic the JGD and the PM's visit. Chouhan on Monday held a meeting with his cabinet colleagues to review the arrangements for warm welcoming of PM Modi and the convention. He assigned the significant responsibilities of preparations to the ministers. Chouhan also directed officials to highlight the culture, tradition and life values of tribals during the JGD.

BJP is riding high after snatching the Schedule Tribe reserved, Jobat Assembly seat a stronghold of Congress in the recently concluded by-polls.. After breaking into the Nimar region, which has the highest 18 reserved seats for STs, BJP has started preparations to make a strategy to enter into the tribal populated seats. Celebrating the JGD is considered a part of this strategy to woo tribal voters in upcoming state Assembly polls in 2023 and Lok Sabha elections in 2024. A total of 47 Assembly seats in the 230-membered state's Assembly are reserved for the tribal community. MP has the highest number of tribals in the country at about 21.5 per cent of the state's population according to the 2011 census. In 2018, Congress won 31 seats and came to power while BJP secured 16 seats only. BJP registered a thumping victory in the 2013 Assembly elections and got 31 Adiwasi seats.

"A total of 82 reserved Assembly seats hold key to securing power in the state. BJP has now started to focus on the reserved community", said Vinod Sharma, a senior journalist, and political analyst.

The tribal seats are considered to play a decisive role for both parties to come to the power in the state.

"The BJP always takes care of tribes and pays respect to them. Observing the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Ji as the JGD is the respect to the Adiwasis and the honor of their contribution to the freedom struggle", MP Minister for Finance, Jagdish Devda told Millennium Post. "Our party is based on an organization and the cadres. It prepares for the elections 365 days so it has become the biggest party in the world", the senior minister said. The party in charge in the state, P Murlidhar Rao on Monday said that his party was concentrating on Schedule Cast and ST people and also said Brahmin and Baniyas were in his pocket.