PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar airport, flags off flight to Kolkata
Deoghar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled multiple projects in Jharkhand, including an airport in Deoghar, and said the new initiatives would go a long way in boosting development in eastern India.
The prime minister also said that efforts had been underway over the past eight years to strengthen the infrastructure of railways, roadways and airways in the region.
The new airport will promote tourism in the state, he said.
"We had long been nurturing the dream of Deoghar airport. It will boost employment and create new opportunities. I congratulate the citizens of Jharkhand. The new projects will also benefit Bihar and West Bengal, the PM said.
Modi, during the day laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects totaling Rs 16,800 crore.
He stated that the development initiatives would significantly boost connectivity and ensure ease of living for people.
The PM added that the Bokaro-Angul gas pipeline, which was also launched during the day, would benefit 11 districts of Jharkhand and Odisha.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
7 injured as bus rams into vehicles in Kolkata12 July 2022 11:19 AM GMT
Four killed, 11 injured in two road accidents in Odisha12 July 2022 11:08 AM GMT
UP govt seeing population growth from particular angle: Samajwadi...12 July 2022 10:47 AM GMT
BJP has nothing to do with 'rebellion' in Goa Congress: CM Pramod...12 July 2022 10:45 AM GMT
PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar airport, flags off flight to Kolkata12 July 2022 10:12 AM GMT