PM Modi holds mega road show in HP's Dharamshala

shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday on his two-day visit to a rousing welcome.



This was Modi's second visit to the state within a month's time clearly showing his interest in the state, which is slated to go to the polls by the year end alongwith Gujarat.

Earlier Modi had visited Shimla on May 31 to celebrate eight years of his government and to release 11th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

On Thursday, Modi arrived at a specially-created helipad at the police stadium in Dharamshala, where the state Governor Rajendra Viwshwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur welcomed him.

The Prime Minister held a road show in Dharamshala, which is also an important town in Himachal Pradesh besides being the headquarter of the state's biggest district, which can turn the political swing in favour of any political party in the elections.

The Prime Minsiter is slated to address a meeting of the Chief Secretaries of the State and union territories. This is the first such event being

held in the state at HPCA's stadium –considered one of the best cricket stadiums of the world.

The credit for this goes to Anurag Thakur, currently Union Information and Broadcasting minister who was President of the HPCA.

Though Prime Minister kept his tour strictly official as part of his schedule to address all India Chief Secretaries conference on June 17 before his return on Friday, the political agenda of his visit and stay in Himachal is quite clear which is to give a boost to the BJP cadres, and also make conditions easier for the BJP's return to power.

Modi's frequent tours in Himachal Pradesh have pressed panic buttons in the Congress which doesn't have a national leader with sufficient influence in Himachal on the voters. "Prime Minister has not given a penny to the state, which is under huge debt burden of Rs 70,000 cr. No infrastructure projects like Green field airport at Mandi or Railway Line projects have been cleared by Modi for Himachal Pradesh.

AIIMS or medical colleges, which the BJP is boasting were sanctioned during the Congress' time. What has really brought Prime Minister Modi to the state?" asked Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri.