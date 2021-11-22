PM Modi greets Mulayam on his birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 82nd birthday and said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has made an important contribution in the politics of the country.



Yadav, a former Union minister, was born in Uttar Pradesh's Saifai village in 1939.

"I wish him a healthy and long life," the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi.