PM Modi, French Prez Macron to address BTS

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, will address the 25th edition of Asia's largest Tech Event 'Bengaluru Tech Summit' (BTS), during its inaugural here on November 16.



The flagship event organised by the Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, S&T, Government of Karnataka along with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) will be held physically from November 16 to 18 at the iconic Bangalore Palace here.

According to E V Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T, Government of Karnataka, it will be a recorded address by both Modi and Macron.

Among the dignitaries attending the event are: Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, UAE; Tim Watts,

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Australia; Petri Honkonen, Minister of Science and Culture of Finland, Finland; and Martin

Schroeter, Chairman & CEO, Kyndryl, USA.

As part of the landmark 25th year celebrations, BTS 2022 will witness the unveiling of the Silver Jubilee Commemoration Plaque of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with the felicitation of 35 companies from ITE and Biotech who have completed 25-plus years of service in Bengaluru.

The event will also witness the coming together of global tech leaders, Indian corporates and startups from IT, Deep tech and Biotech, showcasing disruptive technologies, forging partnerships and alliances.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Minister for Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science and Technology, C N Ashwath Narayan said, the aspiration is to scale-up to the level of Davos in Switzerland, which hosts World Economic Forum, in the years to come.