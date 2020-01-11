PM Modi arrives in Kolkata amid strong protests against CAA

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata amidst protests launched by students, the CPI(M) and Congress in different parts of the city demanding the withdrawal of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



The students of Jadavpur University burnt an effigy of Narendra Modi demanding the withdrawal of the draconian CAA. They shouted slogan against PM Modi. The students organised two processions, one in front of Jadavpur University and the other one from Nandan cultural complex to Raj Bhavan. The demonstrators burnt the effigy of Modi in front Jadavpur 8B bus stand. Leftist students' organisations also gathered in front of College Square with flex and placards where 'go back Modi' was written. Trinamool Chhatra Parishad also continued their dharna at Rani Rashmoni Avenue which started from Friday.

CPI(M) and Congress staged two demonstrations at Howrah Bridge and at Kaikhali on VIP Road. The CPI(M) organised a rally demanding the withdrawal of CAA. CPI(M) leader Mohammad Selim stated that through CAA, the Centre is trying to divide the Indian society and country. "We will continue our protest till Modi government withdraws CAA, NRC and NPR," he said.

Congress demonstrators put up a roadblock along VIP Road near Kaikhali demanding withdrawal of CAA. The demonstrators shouted slogans and block the road for half an hour. Hundreds of people gathered on Kiddrerpore Bridge and showed black flags to Modi when he reached Race Course in a chopper. A Youth Congress activist was arrested after he violated the police barricade and protested against Mamata Banerjee in front of Raj Bhavan's North gate.