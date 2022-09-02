'PM Modi and Khattar have changed culture of politics in country, Haryana'

chandigarh: The National President of BJP J.P Nadda while addressing the party's 'Amrit Kaal Sankalp rally' organised in Kaithal on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have done exemplary work to change the culture of politics in the country and the state.



Khattar was also present during the rally.

"The development graph clearly indicates that through a transparent system radical change have been brought in the country and Haryana. Now the eligible beneficiaries are getting the direct benefits of the schemes run by the Central and the state governments. The role of the middleman has been completely abolished. At present, 'Narendra Modi led India has become a 'giver' not 'taker," said Nadda.

He said that in a bid to further strengthen the health services, a medical college will be constructed in Kaithal at a cost of Rs 997 crore.

He said that both the Central and state governments while rising above casteism, regionalism, and nepotism ideologies, have worked dedicatedly to implement many welfare schemes for every section.

Nadda said that in the recently held Commonwealth Games, the players of the country won 22 gold medals. Apart from this, Haryana is recording remarkable achievements in the field of sports and today Haryana has become the new definition of sports. Impressed by the sports policy of Haryana state, other states have also started adopting it.

Addressing people, Khattar said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is being done to ensure the reach of benefits of the government schemes to the grassroots levels. We will continue to serve the society considering it as our family, said the Chief Minister while speaking at BJP's 'Amrit Kaal Sankalp rally' organised in Kaithal on Friday.

While felicitating the people who reached the rally, the Chief Minister said that it is a very pleasant experience for him that such a big rally was organised on just short notice and such a large number of people reached here.

The Chief Minister said that since 2014, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's blessings are with him. He said that when he had assumed the charge of Chief Minister he had pledged not to divide the state in the name of caste and religion and that is how he had coined the slogan of Haryana Ek- Haryanvi Ek to ensure the holistic development of the state.

"We worked a lot on making the lives of the people of the state prosperous, bringing a positive change in the state's image. Before 2014, Haryana had a different image, but as we came to power, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several pivotal steps have been taken to bring in a positive change in the state. By taking several one-of-its-kind initiatives, we also showed the way how the benefits of government services and schemes are ensured to those at the bottom of the pyramid," said Khattar.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has set a target of opening one medical college in every district. The government is continuously working in this direction. Medical colleges have either been opened in almost all the districts, or work is going on for the same.

The foundation stone of a medical college in the Kaithal district has also been laid. Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Central Government is providing free of cost health treatment facilities of up to 5 lakh to the poor and needy.

The CM said that the government has announced to give guaranteed jobs to the youths selected under Agnipath Yojana. Continuous work is being done to further strengthen the quality of education.