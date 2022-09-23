PM Modi all set to blow bugle for BJP's poll campaign in Mandi

shimla: After having held mega road shows in Shimla and thereafter at Dharamshala in May and June 2022 respectively, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to blow the bugle for BJP's election campaign on Saturday at Mandi's historic Paddal ground.



This is exactly the venue where Modi had also addressed a mammoth BJP rally on December 27 to celebrate completion of Jai Ram Thakur's four year as the Chief Minister, and he also launched hydro power projects worth Rs 11,000 crore to boost state's economy.

In the same function, he also performed a second ground breaking ceremony of industrial investments to the tune of 28,000 crore. But on Saturday when Modi lands at Chhoti Kashi as Mandi is fondly called, the Prime Minister will be speaking to youths – a Yuva Sankalp Rally, first of its show of strength by the youths ahead of the state assembly polls. The youth wing of the BJP has a target to mobilise one lakh youths. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who is camping at Mandi, held a meeting with all top BJP leaders and senior officers and went around the venue to oversee the arrangements.

"This is going to be a historic rally, a first-of-its-kind in the country. The Prime Minister will answer to the Congress propaganda as what the Centre and state governments have done for the youths and people of Himachal Pradesh," he told media persons.

Just hours before this, AICC incharge for Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla posed direct questions to Prime Minister as to why more than 5.20 lakh youths in Himachal were jobless and no efforts have been made to fill up 68,500 vacant posts in the state.