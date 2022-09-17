'PM may participate in Kullu Dussehra'

shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to give the BJP a powerful booster dose ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls to see the party forming the next government on the lines of UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.



Though his schedule for next visit to Mandi on September 24 has already been made official, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur revealed that Modi is also expected to participate in Kullu Dussehra.

Kullu Dussehra –a century old tradition having its religious significance and attraction for the world, will begin at Kullu on October 5.

A high level meeting held under Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has already finalised the arrangements and announced detailed plans for the mega celebrations. On Friday, when the CM was in Kullu to launch major development projects, he said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi can come during Kullu Dussehra.

If the plan gets worked out at the PMO level, it will be the first time in the history of Kullu Dussehra when any Prime Minister will participate in the event, especially during the election year."

One can easily imagine the gains which the BJP will get in the next poll. On Friday, Jairam Thakur laid the foundation stone of Rs 26 crors worth project at Dhalpur ground.