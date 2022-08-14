PM may announce 'Heal in India', its projects on I-Day, say sources

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to announce a host of initiatives for the health sector on Independence Day with the highlights being the 'Heal in India' and 'Heal by India' projects and a roadmap to eliminate sickle cell disease by 2047, official sources said.



Inclusion of the Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer in the National Immunisation Programme and the expansion of the National Health Mission under a new name 'PM Samagra Swasthya Mission' may also figure in Modi's speech from the Red Fort on Monday, they said.

Under the 'Heal in India' initiative that aims at positioning the country as a global hub for medical and wellness tourism, medical infrastructure at 37 hospitals in 12 states will be ramped up to boost medical tourism, the sources said.

Interpreters and special desks at 10 identified airports, a multilingual portal and simplified visa norms for international patients and their companions are also among the highlights of the initiative.

Official sources told that the government has identified 44 countries, predominantly African, Latin American, SAARC and Gulf nations, from where a large number of people visit India for medical purposes. The cost and quality of treatment in these nations were also taken into account, they said.

Under the 'Heal by India' initiative, which aims to project the country as a global source of trained and competent manpower in the health sector, the Health Ministry is developing an online repository of healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses and pharmacists, which will also have a provision to mention which nation they wish to render their services.