PM likely to visit UAE by first half of next month

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first half of next month which would be his first trip abroad in 2022, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

Both sides are looking at firming up the visit around January 6 but there is no finality on the dates yet, they said.

The prime minister's proposed visit to the strategically important Gulf nation comes as the two countries look at celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic ties. Modi is also expected to visit the ongoing Dubai Expo during the visit.

Both India and the UAE have been holding talks to firm up a comprehensive free trade agreement to further boost economic ties and there is a possibility of forward movement on it during the visit.

In reflection of their growing strategic ties, India and the UAE recently became part of a new four-nation grouping that is expected to be focusing on issues relating to trade and investment.

The other two members are the US and Israel.

The ties between the two countries witnessed a major upswing following Modi's visit to the UAE in 2015 as it marked the beginning of a new phase in partnership.