PM launches 'Catch the Rain' campaign

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' campaign for conserving water and stressed that every penny of MGNREGA funds be spent on rain water conservation till the monsoon arrives.



Addressing an event at the virtual launch of the campaign on the World Water Day, Modi said it is a matter of concern that majority of rain water in India gets wasted. He said the more the rain water is conserved, the less will be the dependence on groundwater.

He also called for creating more awareness about water conservation and increased public participation in such efforts. The prime minister also emphasised on the need for involving women in water conservation efforts, saying they understand the value of water better.

The success of campaigns like 'Catch the Rain' is very important, he said, noting that both urban and rural areas have been included in the Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

"There is still some time for the monsoon to arrive and we have to make efforts to conserve water. We should not be lacking behind in our preparedness," he said.

Before the monsoon, there should be cleaning and desilting of tanks, lakes, and wells and their capacity to conserve water must be increased. Any hindrances in the flow of rainwater should be addressed.

"For all these things, we have to put in all our efforts," he said. Modi said India's self-sufficiency is dependent on its water resources and water connectivity, and its fast-paced development is not possible without effective water conservation.

"I would like that every penny of MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) funds be spent on rain water conservation till the monsoon arrives," he said.

To save the country from a water crisis, it is necessary to work rapidly in this direction and the coming 100 days must be devoted to preparations for rainwater conservation in each village, Modi said.

Urging women to take control of Jal Jeevan missions, he said positive results will be achieved under their leadership. "No one understands the value of water better than women, if water conservation is handed over to women, they will ensure unimaginable positive results," he said.

Like an army which sweats more during peace and loses lesser blood in war, we can stave off water crisis by conserving it during rains, Modi said. "Just like sweating in peace time is key for an army to win wars, water conservation during rains is key to saving lives," he said.

The prime minister noted that the challenge of water crisis is increasing as India continues to grow and develop. He said it is the responsibility of the present generation of the country to fulfill its responsibility for the generations to come.

He also urged the people to use water judiciously and step up water conservation efforts in the days leading up to the monsoon. Emphasising the importance of sarpanches and district magistrates/district collectors, he said the 'Jal Shapath' which is being

organised all over the country should become everybody's pledge and second nature. He said when people's nature change with respect to water, nature will also

support people.