PM KISAN, a game changer DBT Scheme

New Delhi: PM KISAN Scheme is a Central Sector Scheme to supplement the financial needs of land holding farmers. Financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers through direct benefit transfer (DBT). Certain categories of higher economic status are excluded from the scheme. This ambitious scheme, which was launched on February 24, 2019 by Prime Minister, is one of the largest DBT schemes in the world. The scheme has been able to reach out to crores of farmers, with no middlemen involved.

Maintaining absolute transparency in the process of registration and verification of beneficiaries, the Government of India has been able to transfer benefits within minutes.

The release of benefits for any installment period under PM KISAN has now crossed 10 crore farmers from 3.16 crore for the first instalment period – more than 3 times increase in over 3 years.