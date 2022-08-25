PM inaugurates super-speciality hospital in Haryana's Faridabad

chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dedicated the country's largest super-specialty Amrita Hospital in Faridabad to the people of the country. On this occasion, Sri Mata Amritanandamayi felicitated the Prime Minister.



Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also remained present on this occasion.

In his inaugural address, the Prime Minister said that as the country is entering the Amrit Kaal, it is very fortunate that the country is getting the blessings of Sri Mata Amritanandamayi and such a big prestigious health institute has been inaugurated at Faridabad.

This hospital is a blend of modernity and spirituality as along with having excellent infrastructure and the latest modern technology, it is equally spiritual in terms of service and spiritual consciousness.

The Prime Minister said that he is grateful to Amma for such a big Mahayagya of service. He expressed hope that this project will become a role model for other institutions in the country. Modi said that with the operationalisation of Amrita Hospital, it will prove to be a boon for not only the people of Faridabad and Haryana but also for those coming from Delhi, NCR and other areas.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar welcomed and felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Mata Amritanandamayi.

Later speaking on the occasion, Khattar said that Prime Minister has a special connection with Haryana and only because of this love today, the entire State has considered Prime Minister's arrival at this inauguration function as a blessing for them.

"Under the dynamic leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister, the country is persistently progressing on the world map. It is really commendable that, while taking care of every poor and needy, the Prime Minister is formulating welfare schemes on the Antyodaya principles," said Khattar.

Managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math (MAM), an internationally acclaimed organisation, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad is equipped with 2,600 beds including 534 ICU beds. The hospital will offer 81 specialities for patients, which is the highest in any medical institution in the country.