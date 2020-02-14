PM in Varanasi on Sunday; to launch over 30 projects
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on Sunday, where he would inaugurate over 30 projects, including a 430-bed super-speciality government hospital.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, he would flag off IRCTC's 'Maha Kaal Express' through a video link.
The first overnight private train in the country will connect three Jyotirling pilgrim centres of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Ujjain and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.
PM Modi would also dedicate to the nation the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre and unveil a 63-feet tall statue of the RSS ideologue.
The PMO said it would be the tallest statue of the leader in the country. Over 200 artisans worked day and night for the last one year to complete the structure.
The memorial centre will have the engravings of the life and times of Upadhyaya. Around 30 craftsmen
and artists from Odisha worked on the project during the past year.
