PM condoles popular Tamil actor Vivekh's demise

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of popular Tamil actor Vivekh on Saturday and hailed him for his comic timing.



Vivekh, who was put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support at a hospital in Chennai after he suffered a cardiac arrest, passed away on Saturday.

"The untimely demise of noted actor Vivek has left many saddened. His comic timing and intelligent dialogues entertained people," Modi said in a tweet.

"Both in his films and his life, his concern for the environment and society shone through. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.