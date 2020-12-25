'PM cleaning stains of 3 black laws by transferring Rs 18K cr to farmers'

New Delhi: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over paying no heed to farmers' protest, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala alleged that the PM and BJP government have been working on the policy of making agitating farmers 'exhaustively tired so that they are forced to flee'.



The Congress leader also dubbed the PM's initiative of transferring Rs 18,000 crore to farmers' account as a move to clean the stains of three black laws.

In a blistering attack, Surjewala said, "The Prime Minister is giving clarifications on television and his ministers are offering excuses through letters, but, the fact remains that he is busy in the servility of a handful of crony capitalists."

"The union government has become the enemy of farmers and it's very clear from the fact that the government is taking shelter behind political dishonesty, slyness and dramatics that means that the government is not at all interested in solving the problems of farmers," he said, adding that PM Modi, who dug roads and attacked farmers with water cannons as well as lathis, is now indulging in the drama of 'Samman Nidhi'.

Digging out the truths behind the PM's clarification meeting' held on Friday to appease and misguide farmers, Surjewala said, "As per 2015-16 agriculture census, there are 14.64 crore farmers in the country who undertake cultivation on 15.78 crore hectares of land. Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, which was launched in December 2018, the Centre deposited just Rs 6,005 crore instead of Rs 88,000 crore for the year 2018-19."

"In election year 2019-20 Rs 49,196 crore were deposited and in the year 2020-21, Rs 38,872 crore deposited till date, whereas this amount should have been Rs 88,000 crore as Rs 6,000 per farmer for 14.64 crore farmers makes the total amount to Rs 87,913 crore," he said.

Questioning the intention of the government, the Congress leader asked why the benefits of 'Kisan Samman Nidhi' are being denied to 5.40 crore farmers? Why out of 14.64 crore of farmers, only 9.24 crore of farmers have been covered under the scheme, he asked.