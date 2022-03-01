PM cites 'international challenges', says need to make India strong

Maharajganj/Ballia (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed that India must be made strong in view of emerging international challenges that were affecting every citizen of the world.

He said being a big state, Uttar Pradesh has a "biggest" responsibility in making India powerful.

His remarks at the Maharajganj rally come against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine from where India is trying evacuate thousands of its citizens. Modi, however, did not specifically mention the crisis.

Modi addressed another rally at Ballia.

Both these places will go to polls in the sixth phase on March 3.

In Maharajganj, he said the Centre has launched a "vibrant village" scheme to speed up economic development in the country's bordering areas.

"The world is going through many challenges at this time, and no one can remain untouched by these situations. It affects every citizen of the world in one way or the other.

"In such a situation, the biggest need of the hour is a strong India. From agriculture to military, from sea to space, India has to become powerful in every field. Therefore, being such a big state of the country, UP has the biggest responsibility," he said.

Talking about the Union government's new initiative in the bordering areas, he said today, a network of roads are being laid at the Nepal border and the main roads are being converted into four-lane roads and highways.

After the construction of an international airport in Kushinagar, the number of tourists visiting here has increased, he said.

"In this budget, a special plan has been made for the development of the villages located adjacent to our borders. And we have not only made promises, we have also made provisions of funds for it. We have named it vibrant village," Modi said.

Maharajganj is located on the border of Nepal.

Hitting out at rivals over their criticism of the Covid vaccine, PM Modi said "dynasts" never miss a chance to dent the country's self-confidence.

He said they (rivals) always cared for the interest of their family but the BJP government has worked for the poor by providing them health insurance and electricity.

Without naming the Samajwadi Party, Modi said, "These 'ghor pariwarvadi' (staunch dynasts) can never make India capable nor can they make UP empowered. In this COVID-19 pandemic, you have seen how these people have spared no effort to hurt India's self-confidence by talking negative about vaccines."

Every Indian, including these dynasts, should feel proud of the Covid vaccine, which has been made in India, he said.