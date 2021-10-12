PM CARES fund comes under HC radar over nomenclature

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought the Union government's reply to a petition seeking deletion of the name 'Prime Minister' from the PM CARES Fund trust and also deletion of the PM's photo as well as images of the national flag and the emblem of India from the trust's

official website.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Congress member Vikrant Chavan said this was violative of the provisions of the Constitution of India and The Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act.

The PIL, which was heard by a division bench of Justices A A Sayed and S G Dige, sought a direction to the Centre to remove the name 'Prime Minister' from the fund trust's name- Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund.

The plea also sought deletion of the photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the emblem of India and the national flag from the trust's website.

According to the petition, this was in violation of the provisions of the Constitution of India and The Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act.

The plea claimed the trust was set up on March 27, 2020, as a public charitable trust to extend support and relief for a public health emergency or any other kind of emergency or calamity.

The fund trust claims to consist of voluntary contributions made by individuals/organisations and does not get any budgetary support from the government and the contributions made would qualify for 100 per cent exemption under the Income Tax Act.