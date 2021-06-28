PM calls for strengthening of ties between India and Japan

Ahmedabad: The Indo-Japanese friendship and partnership during the COVID-19 crisis is more relevant for global stability and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and called for further strengthening of the ties between the two countries.



The PM was speaking after virtually inaugurating a Japanese Zen garden and Kaizen Academy set up at the premises of the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) here.

In his address via video conference, Modi said the opening of the Zen garden and the Kaizen Academy here "is a symbol of the spontaneity and modernity of relations between India and Japan".

"The current Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, is a very straight-forward person. PM Suga and I believe that during the time of this COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the Indo-Japanese friendship and our partnership has become even more relevant for global stability and prosperity. Today, when we are facing several global challenges, it is the need of the hour that our friendship and relationship get stronger day by day," Modi said.

He said efforts like setting up of the Kaizen Academy are a beautiful reflection of this relationship.

"We also have a strong belief in centuries-old cultural ties, and a common vision for future. Based on this, we have been continuously strengthening our special strategic and global partnership over the years. For this, we have also made a special arrangement of 'Japan Plus' (team of officials to promote greater Japanese investments in India) in the PMO (Prime Minister's Office)," he said.

'Zen-Kaizen' at the AMA seeks to showcase several elements of Japanese art, culture, landscape and architecture.

It is a joint endeavour of the Japan Information and Study Centre at AMA and the Indo-Japan Friendship Association (IJFA), Gujarat, supported by the Hyogo International Association (HIA), Japan, a release earlier said.

The PM said he is confident that this will further strengthen the relationship between India and Japan, bringing citizens of the two countries closer.

"I would like the Kaizen Academy to spread the work culture of Japan in India, and increase business interaction between the two countries. We also have to give new energy to the efforts already going on in this direction. I am sure our efforts will continue like this, and India and Japan will together reach new heights of development," he said.

Talking about former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, Modi said relations between the two countries gained a new impetus when Abe had visited Gujarat. He was very excited when the work of the (Mumbai-Ahmedabad) bullet train project started, the PM said. "Even today, when I talk to him, he remembers his Gujarat tour," he said.

Modi also said India and Japan have been devoted to external progress and prosperity, as much as the importance given to internal peace and progress by the two countries.

He said the Japanese Zen garden is "a beautiful expression of this quest for peace, this simplicity."

Modi said the peace, ease and simplicity that the people of India have learnt through yoga and spirituality for centuries, they will see a glimpse of the same here. "What is 'Zen' in Japan is 'dhyan' (meditation) in India," he said.