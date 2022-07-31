PM: 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' turning into mass movement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'tiranga' as profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15. In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi noted that under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, a special campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organised between August 13 and 15.



He urged people to hoist or display the national flag at their homes during the campaign.

"Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes," he said.

Modi also urged people to put from August 2-15 tricolour as the profile picture of their accounts on social media platforms, noting that August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya who had designed the flag. The prime minister said he was happy that the Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement, with people from all walks of life and from every section of society participating in different programmes across the country.

"When India completes 75 years of its Independence, all of us are going to witness a splendid and historic moment," he said referring to August 15.

It is the current generation's good fortune to witness the Independence Day's 75th anniversary.

"Had we been born in the era of slavery, then how would have we imagined this day," he said, asserting that the biggest message that emerges from all events being organised in the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is that countrymen should follow their duty with full devotion.

"Only then will we be able to fulfil the dream of those countless freedom fighters and to build the India of their dreams," he said.