Pilot asks Kharge to take action against Rajasthan's rebel MLAs

new delhi: It seems the differences between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot has cropped up again as the latter has suggested the party's new president Mallikarjun Kharge to take action against the Congress MLAs in the state who revolted against the party.



Stressing that rules and discipline of the party apply to all, Pilot on Wednesday said that only 13 months were left for the assembly elections in Rajasthan and whatever decisions are to be taken, like the CLP meeting, the AICC would take them very soon.

Taking a swipe at Gehlot for being praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a programme on Tuesday, Pilot said that it was "interesting and should not be taken lightly."

Sharing the dais with Gehlot at an official programme in Banswara district on Tuesday, Modi had noted that they had worked together as Chief Ministers. Gehlot was "the senior-most in our lot," he said, adding that "he is still one of the senior-most CMs among those who are sitting on the stage right now."

Recalling the incident of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Pilot stressd that Modi had similarly praised former Congress leader Azad in Parliament and "we all saw what happened after that."

In his address at the Banswara event, Gehlot had said that the PM commanded respect during his visits abroad because he represented Mahatma Gandhi's country, where the roots of democracy were strong even after more than 70 years of Independence.

Notably, in a damage control move following the political crisis that erupted in Rajasthan in September, notices were issued to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, chief whip and PHED Minister Mahesh Joshi and RTDC chairman Dharmendra Rathore after MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot camp skipped a CLP meeting on September 25 and held a parallel one at Dhariwal's residence against any move by the party to make Sachin Pilot the new chief minister.

Reacting to Pilot's remarks, Gehlot said that party leaders should "maintain discipline" and refrain from making any kind of political statements. "AICC general secretary KC Venugopal has asked not to give statements... We want all leaders to maintain discipline," Gehlot told reporters in Alwar.