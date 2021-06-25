PIL in SC seeks citizens' charter in all public service departments

New Delhi: A PIL in the Supreme Court on Thursday sought direction to the Centre and states to implement a citizens' charter in every public service department to ensure time bound delivery of goods and services.



The plea contended that the charter will send a clear message that the Centre is determined to prevent and control corruption.

The citizens' charter outlines the commitment of organisations or service providers towards providing quality, high-standard services, including mechanisms for grievance redressal.

The PIL filed by advocate and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said: "A strong and effective citizen charter will send a clear message that the Government is determined to prevent and control corruption. It will warn corrupts that betrayal of the public trust will not be tolerated. Executive must implement it in order to strengthen legal and regulatory regimes to fight against corruption.

"It will warn corrupt officials that betrayal of public trust will no longer be tolerated and also reaffirm the importance of core values i.e., honesty, respect for rule of law, accountability, transparency

in promoting development and making India a better place to live. Therefore, being protector of Rule of Law and Right to Life Liberty and Dignity, the Court may direct the Centre to implement the Citizen Charter".

The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, has also sought directions to the Law Commission to examine The Right of Citizens for Time Bound Delivery of Goods and Services and Redressal of their Grievances Bill, 2011.

"Corruption is a big barrier in achieving the golden goals, as set out in the Preamble of the Constitution. It is the Constitutional obligation of the Executive to guarantee time bound delivery of goods and services and redressal of citizen's grievances related to corruption in a time bound manner. A Citizen Charter in every public service department is not only necessary to curb corruption; but also, essential to achieve great golden goals set out in the Preamble of the Constitution," the plea said.