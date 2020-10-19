PIL in HC to direct Centre, Delhi govt to grant menstrual leaves to women employees

New Delhi: A PIL came up before the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking direction to the Centre and AAP government for granting paid leaves and periodic rests to women employees during menstruation time.

The plea sought that women be provided special casual or paid leave as menstruation is intrinsically related to human dignity and by not providing separate toilet facilities, breaks to maintain hygiene during the particular period and paid leaves in form of special casual leaves, the authorities are depriving the employees of their human

dignity.

The plea could not be heard as the bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice PrateekJalan was not holding the court on Monday. It is now listed for hearing on November

23.

The petition by Delhi Labour Union, through advocate Rajiv Agarwal, sought direction to the Centre and Delhi government to grant paid leaves for four days a month to all classes of women employees. including daily wage, contractual and outsourced workers and to pay overtime allowance to menstruating women employees if they opt to work during that period.

Besides paid leaves, they also sought for facilities of periodic rests, separate and clean toilets and provision of sanitary napkins to women employees during menstruation

period.