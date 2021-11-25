Physically challenged woman gets Aadhaar card after 8 years

Ranchi: Physically challenged Bhekhraj Kumari is glad that the government came to her doorstep to provide her benefits of government schemes and Aadhaar card for which she was struggling for the last eight years. A resident of Jharpo village, in Tatijharia block of Hazaribagh, she was unable to receive the benefits of government schemes in the absence of the Aadhaar card. The woman had apprised officials of her ordeal on getting to know about Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' (Your Rights, Your Government, At Your Door) scheme, a programme aimed at resolving issues related to government schemes at the doorstep of beneficiaries.

"After listening to her plight, the District Welfare Officer and Block Development Officer, Tatijharia, swung into action. A vehicle was arranged and she was brought to the camp (Tatijharia) from her residence. Her registration for the Aadhaar card was done on-site and the document was issued to her," a statement from the state government said. Till Tuesday late afternoon, more than 2.5 lakh applications have been received from all over the state and over one lakh cases have been successfully resolved, the statement said.

The programme will continue till December 29, marking the completion of two years of the formation of the incumbent government. The scheme was announced by CM Hemant Soren on Jharkhand's Statehood Day on November 15, the birth anniversary of legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda.