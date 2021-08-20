Photo exhibition, painting competition organised

Jammu: In connection with World Photography Day, Directorate of Tourism, Jammu organised photo exhibition and live painting competition "Mera Jammu Mere Jharokhe Se" at Octroi Post Suchetgarh. On this occasion Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai, IRS inaugurated the photo exhibition and live painting competition.

In the photo exhibition many photographers of Jammu Division displayed their collection of Photographs depicting heritage and

scenic spots.

The theme of painting competition was based on ancient heritage of Jammu and Kashmir in which students of various institutes and different age groups participated.

The venue for the world photography day was specially chosen with the aim to highlight the Border Tourism of Jammu and bringing it on theTourism Map of India.