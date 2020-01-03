PFI was actively involved in inciting violence: UP DGP
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police has said the Popular Front of India (PFI) was actively involved in the recent violence in the state during the anti-CAA protests and said they have enough evidence against the 25 members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) who have been arrested.
Addressing a press conference here on Friday, UP DGP O.P. Singh said, "PFI was actively involved in the recent violence, which is why we have arrested 25 of their members. We have ample proof against them."
The UP Police has already sought a ban on the PFI, days after its complicity was suspected in the recent statewide violent protests against the amended citizenship law.
DGP OP Singh had said on Tuesday that he had written to the Union Home Ministry, seeking a ban on the PFI after its Uttar Pradesh head, Wasim, and 16 other activists were arrested for allegedly masterminding the violence in the state capital during anti-CAA protests.
The state police have arrested 25 members of Popular Front of India, including its state head Wasim, in connection with the violence in the state capital during the protests against the amended Citizenship Act.
In Shamli district alone, 28 people, including 14 members of the PFI, have been arrested since December 19 for allegedly attempting to inciting violence during anti-CAA protests.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
US kills top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad...3 Jan 2020 11:45 AM GMT
Woman held at Delhi airport for carrying live bullet3 Jan 2020 11:15 AM GMT
Ban booklet maligning Savarkar: Fadnavis to Uddhav3 Jan 2020 11:14 AM GMT
Kota infant deaths: Carpet rolled out for health minister...3 Jan 2020 11:10 AM GMT
India has rich culture, heritage; why compare nation with...3 Jan 2020 9:30 AM GMT