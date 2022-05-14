'Persuade litigants to opt for ADR mechanism'
srinagar: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Saturday urged the district level judiciary to persuade litigants to opt for alternative dispute redressal mechanisms which can help in reducing the pendency of cases in courts.
"I would especially urge the district judiciary to always keep this in mind. You are at the grassroots level and are the first contact for the justice seeker with the judicial system. You have a direct link with the people. You must persuade parties to choose ADR mechanisms whenever possible," the CJI said while addressing a function here. The CJI said that it will assist in reducing the pendency of cases.
"This will not only help the parties but also will help in the reduction of pendency. Our National and State Legal Services Authorities are active in the field. You must make the best use of the same to reach out to the needy," he said.
