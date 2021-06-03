Person sitting on untapped vaccine mfg capacity needs to be charged with manslaughter: Delhi HC

New Delhi: Officers sitting over untapped potential to make COVID-19 vaccines need to be charged with manslaughter as it is leading to so many deaths, the Delhi High Court said on Wednesday, observing that a lot of scope and infrastructure is available in India which is not being used. The court said some urgent hand-holding is required for manufacturing vaccines which is missing because of "fear psychosis" and this potential should not be taken away by foreigners.

The problem is of fear psychosis that some vigilance enquiry will take place, audit will take place, police investigation will take place. Tell them, this is not the time to be wary of these investigations and audit reports. This is leading to deaths today. Actually some people need to be charged with manslaughter for sitting over this untapped potential, a bench of Justices Manmohan and Najmi Waziri said.

The court said the Centre should expedite the process of clearing samples of Panacea Biotec which has collaborated with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for manufacturing Sputnik V here.

If the vaccine has been approved for administering to the public at large, then the government is only required to see that the samples being produced by this firm are in conformity with the existing standards, it added.

Why you want them to go through a bridge trial, if you have made the bridge trial for the imported vaccine. The bridge trial should have been conducted even with regard to the imported vaccine. You have done away with it for the imported vaccine. Why insist it for the domestic manufacturer but not for the manufacturer abroad, the bench asked.

Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh, representing the Centre, said Panacea is far from producing the COVID-19 vaccine as it is pending approval from the authority and added that it cannot say the firm lacks funds for the manufacture of the vaccine as it was already getting finances from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

He said the issues of procuring and manufacturing of the vaccine including Sputnik are pending before the Supreme Court and therefore this court should not pass any order in the present application.

He said the firm is one month away from commercial production of the vaccine and efficiency test has to be complied with as there is no waiver under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.