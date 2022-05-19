Perarivalan's kin on cloud nine; Stalin, others hail SC ruling

Jolarpettai (TN): Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A G Perarivalan on Wednesday celebrated the Supreme Court verdict directing his release by playing the Tamil percussion instrument 'Parai' and now wants to breathe the air of freedom before thinking about his future, as the apex court ruling put an end to his three-decade prison term.



The news of the apex court allowing him to walk free was received with great jubilation by his family, relatives and several pro-Tamil outfits in Tamil Nadu.

Political parties -- including the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK, barring the Congress and BJP, wholeheartedly welcomed the verdict, with the Congress announcing a protest on Thursday against violence.

TNCC President K S Alagiri said while "we don't want to criticise" the SC judgement, we want to affirm that they (the seven convicts) are murderers and not innocent."

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was killed by a suicide bomber of the LTTE at an election meeting in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur in 1991. Perarivalan was charged with procuring batteries for the bomb used in Gandhi's assassination. He was 19 years old when he was arrested.

Initially handed capital punishment by a special court in Chennai which was later commuted to life term, Perarivalan said he was against death sentence.

"I firmly believe there is no need for capital punishment. Not just for mercy...many judges, including Supreme Court chief justices, have said so and there are many examples. Everybody is human," he said, with his mother Arputhammal and relatives by his side.

"I have just come out. It has been 31 years of legal battle. I have to breathe a bit. Give me some time," he said when reporters asked how did he feel as a "free bird" and what his future plans were.

"Many unknown people have supported us. I don't know many people. I thank all of them," an emotional Arputhammal said while recalling the "31 year battle" her son endured.

Perarivalan later played the 'Parai', an ancient percussion instrument seen as a part of the Tamil pride, in an obvious sign of celebrating his freedom.

Welcoming the judgement, Chief Minister M K Stalin said it could find a place in the "justice-law-political-administrative history." He recalled that the state had placed firm arguments in the court on Perarivalan's plea before the SC.

The outcome of the case reflected the Tamil Nadu government's efforts to establish the state's rights as it made clear that only the state government can decide on the matter and that the Governor could endorse its decision, he said.