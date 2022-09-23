People's mood in favour of BJP, says Pralhad Joshi

Hyderabad: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday attacked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's plans to foray into national politics, alleging that Rao talks about opposition unity but it will be a case of friendship at the national level and opposition in the state.



Asked about Rao's plans to play a role in national politics by launching a national party, he said people's mood in the country is

in favour of BJP as seen

in outcomes of several Assembly elections and bypolls. "He (Rao) is talking about the unity of the opposition. He tries to have a 'dosti' in Delhi and 'kusthi' in Hyderabad.

That is his approach. People know what has happened in recent elections also, may it be Uttar Pradesh, may it be Uttarakhand and Manipur, Goa. Many by-elections. People have given the verdict and let him do it," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

"He wants to play a national politics at the cost of Telangana. He wants to invest the

money from Telangana in politics. People will decide," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters on Friday.