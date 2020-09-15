'People who raised voice against NPR & NRC being harassed'

Kolkata: Without naming anyone, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the Centre stating that those who had raised voice against NPR and NRC were being unnecessarily harassed, that is something unexpected in a democracy. Banerjee said while replying to a question in connection with CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav being named in the supplementary chargesheet in the Delhi riots case.



She said: "Yes I found it is the media. Initially, Yechuri's name was in the chargesheet. But it was later withdrawn. Yogendra Yadav's name is also in the chargeseet."

She maintained: "Everybody knows that everybody knows what has taken place. Had the pandemic not happened we would have come to know the actual people behind the Delhi riots." "Those who had participated in the movement against NPR and NRC were being harassed. It is incorrect in a democracy. Nothing that is not as per the law should be done," she said.

Taking a dig at BJP, she said: "It is a party that thinks whatever it does is correct and everyone else is wrong. Just see what they are doing in Bengal. Everyday they are spreading fake news. Even they are not bothered to follow the lockdown norms that is essential to check the spread of Covid. Instead they hold political meetings."