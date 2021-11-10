People who asked Antilia's location to cab driver traced

Mumbai: Mumbai police have traced the driver of a car whose passenger had asked a cabbie about the location of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' here, an official said on Tuesday.

The driver of that car, a private cab, was brought to the Azad Maidan police station here for questioning after the vehicle were traced to neighbouring Navi

Mumbai late Monday night, the official said.

Security was beefed up on Monday outside industrialist Ambani's residence after a taxi driver informed the police that two suspected passengers in a vehicle carrying bags with them had asked him about the location of 'Antilia', a 27-storey building located on Altamout Road in south Mumbai.