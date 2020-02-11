People of Delhi have defeated BJP's divisive agenda: Chidambaram
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday hailed AAP's performance in the Delhi assembly polls and said the people of the national capital have defeated the "polarising, divisive and dangerous" agenda of the BJP.
Riding on its development agenda, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party was on Tuesday set for a resounding victory in the Delhi assembly elections to retain power for a third term.
"AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP," Chidambaram tweeted.
"I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022," he said.
