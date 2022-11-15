People from across the world throng Chhattisgarh pavilion

New Delhi: As the India International Trade fair enters its second day, Chhattisgarh Pavilion in Pragati Maidan is witnessing a surge in footfall of business persons and executives.

Through two live demonstration stalls of Godna painting and Bell metal craft of Chhattisgarh set up at the pavilion, the craftsmen are getting an opportunity to showcase their talent and attract the traders.

Chhattisgarh Industries department Special Secretary Him Shikhar Gupta, IAS visited the Pavilion and inspected the stalls. He appreciated the efforts made by the craftsmen and encouraged them.