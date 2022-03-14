People fed up with BJP-JJP govt: Hooda

Chandigarh: Leader of Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that all sections of the society were fed up with the present BJP-JJP government in Haryana.



Speaking at "Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh" event organized at Kurukshetra, Hooda said that people have come to pledge that they will continue to fight and not rest till the "anti-people BJP-JJP government" is voted out.

Hooda sought blessings from the people to give enough energy to start the movement to overthrow this government.

Sunday's programme was organised by former minister Ashok Arora, Harmohinder Singh Chatha, MLA BL Saini, MLA Mewa Singh, and conducted by former minister and MLA Geeta Bhukkal. More than two dozen party MLAs, about 50 former ministers, former MLAs, former MPs and senior leaders were present in the programme.

Leader of Opposition said that BJP and JJP have looted the state for their selfish reasons. "They are not thinking about Haryana. "Every section of Haryana, be it farmers, laborers, poor, Dalits, traders, or government employees, used to think that while they are in a miserable condition, someone else would be satisfied with this government but today every section knows the truth about the the BJP-JJP government and how it has hurt every section of of Haryana," he said.

"Today, Haryana is at number one in unemployment, inflation, corruption in the country. Jobs in HPSC, HSSC are selling like a grocery store. There is no recruitment in the Army for 4 years. Inflation has reached a point where it has become difficult for a common housewife to run a house. All of us have to come together to fight to save the country with the same spirit with which Guru Tegh Bahadur ji made sacrifices. Democracy is in danger today and everyone has to fight the battle together," the former Chief Minister said.

Describing the works done during his government, Hooda said 3 lakh 82 thousand poor families were given plots of 100 yards, farmers got the cheapest diesel in the country, there was no tax on fertilizers.

"When we left office in 2014, the total debt on the state was Rs 70,000 crores which has now increased to 2.5 lakh crores in about seven years. No one knows where the money is being spent. If there is a school, there are no teachers, in offices, there are no employees, in hospitals, we don't have doctors. If you ask for anything, the government says it has no money in the treasury," he said.

Former minister Ashok Arora, who organised the meeting, said the current BJP-JJP government will be voted out from this entire region and the next government will be formed in Haryana under the leadership of Bhupinder Singh Hooda.