People advised to not pay heed to cyclone rumours

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Wednesday, said the IMD has not issued any kind of forecast for cyclone so far and advised people of Odisha not pay heed to rumours on a possible (cyclonic storm in the coastal state.

"The India Meteorological Department has not made any forecast on the cyclone or even given any indication in this regard. Please keep away from the rumour," the IMD's regional centre here tweeted.

It is not scientific to make a forecast on any weather condition seven days before its occurrence, the weather agency said.

"We are working 24 hours a day to provide accurate weather-related information. So please stay away from rumours," it said.

IMD Director General Dr Mrutunjay Mohapatra said that there is no forecast for a cyclone in the next seven days and no threat for Odisha.

"A cyclonic circulation has formed over the north Andaman Sea yesterday, which is gradually weakening. There is a likelihood of the formation of another similar system around October 17-18.

"Today's forecast indicates a concentration of the system into low pressure. According to our analysis, there are no chances of intensification of the system into a cyclone," he told Odia news channels.

There is no possible threat to Odisha, Mohapatra told, adding that IMD is known for its pinpoint' accuracy in cyclone prediction.