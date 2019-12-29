Pejavara Mutt Chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami Dies At 88

Bengaluru: The head of Pejavara Mutt Vishwesha Teertha Swami died this morning after battling an illness. The Pejavara mutt is one among the "Ashta" Mutts of Udupi in Karnataka. He will be given a state funeral.

"Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences this morning.

