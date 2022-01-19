'Pehchan patra scheme implemented to live up to people's expectations'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that the government has implemented ambitious schemes like Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) to live up to the expectations of the people so that the eligible persons can get the benefits of the government schemes directly.



The Chief Minister was interacting with the volunteers connected under the Samarpan Portal here today. He said that so far 1,485 people of the state have registered to work voluntarily on the Samarpan portal. As many as 1,312 men and 173 women have come forward to work voluntarily. These volunteers are mostly comprising of youth. The Chief Minister said that such volunteers deserve congratulations who have given their consent to work voluntarily. Services of these volunteers will be taken as per their interest in areas like education, vriksha mitra, environment, sports, women and child development.

The Chief Minister said that so far 2.73 crore people from about 67 lakh families of the state have declared their data through PPP. Volunteers are being engaged to verify the families whose economic and social status has been received in the PPP. In future, the benefits of government schemes will be available only through PPP.