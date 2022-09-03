PEDA invites e-tenders to rectify solar streetlights

chandigarh: To ensure basic civic amenities to the residents of the state as committed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government, Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) on the directions of Aman Arora, Minister for Punjab New & Renewable Energy Sources, has invited online bids for a rate contract to rectify and recommission the defective LED-based solar street lights.



An official spokesperson of the New & Renewable Energy Sources Department said that PEDA had installed around 48,000 solar street lights in different villages of the state, of which 5-year warranty has now expired. The agency has invited e-tenders for rectification and recommissioning of the non-functioning street lights in various gram panchayats/institutions. The successful bidders will have to sign an Annual Maintenance Contract, which will include 5-year warranty of these 48,000 solar street lights so that all these lights remain illuminated for this span.

The closing date for the tender is 20th September 2022, which will be opened on 23rd September 2022. Interested companies can log on to the website eproc.punjab.gov.in for more details. Notably, PEDA is the state nodal agency for the promotion and development of renewable energy projects and energy conservation programmes in Punjab.