Peace talks with Naxals only if they repose trust in Constitution: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said peace talks with Naxals can take place only if they express faith in the Constitution, days after the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoists) showed willingness to hold a conditional dialogue with the state government.



Baghel was talking to reporters in Sukma district of Bastar region during his visit as a part of the public interaction drive 'Bhent Mulaqat'.

When some reporters pointed out that Maoists have set conditions for talks with the government, Baghel said no place can be better than this in Bastar (for talks).

"Sukma is the area where Naxalism started (in the state). Now, they have been pushed to the back foot here and their influence has declined. If they (Naxals) want talks, then our doors are always open but only on one condition that they should express faith in the Constitution, the CM said.

On what basis will I talk to them? India is a federal republic, and being the chief minister of a state, if I talk to anyone face-to-face, then the most important thing is that the other person should express faith in the Constitution. If you don't believe the Indian Constitution then I cannot talk to you," he said.

Baghel said he will come to Sukma or anywhere for talks, but only on one condition that Naxals express faith in the Constitution.

Earlier this month, Maoists in a statement said they are ready for talks, but also set several conditions, including release of their jailed leaders and withdrawal of security forces from strife-torn areas.

Reacting to the conditions set by the ultras, state Home Minister Tamradwaj Sahu had said that talks would be held unconditionally.

As a part of the second phase of his constituency-wise public interaction drive, Baghel on Wednesday reached Sukma to seek a direct feedback from people about the functioning of his government and implementation of welfare schemes.

From Sukma, he went to neighbouring Bijapur district on Thursday afternoon.

Sukma is among seven districts of the state's Bastar region which has been struggling with the Naxal menace for over three decades.