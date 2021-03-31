PDP leader quits party

Jammu: In a major setback to the PDP, its senior leader and former MLC Surinder Choudhary on Tuesday resigned from the basic membership of the party, saying it has been hijacked by "drawing-room politicians, land grabbers and land mafia" members. He said he was leaving the party because it has been hijacked and not under the pressure of any government agency.

He claimed the Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti is under the influence of such few leaders and was unable to distinguish between right and wrong and has deviated from the core agenda of 'peace with dignity' envisaged by party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Flanked by dozens of his supporters whom he introduced as PDP functionaries from Nowshera and Sunderbani areas of Rajouri district, Choudhary said, We all are resigning from the basic membership of the party.